Victory boosts Old Crossleyans' survival hopes

​Old Crossleyans gave their survival hopes in Regional 1 North East a massive boost thanks to Saturday’s 24-10 home win over Bradford Salem.

Second-bottom Crocs produced an impressive display to rack-up ​their third home win of the season, which leaves them just two points behind Doncaster Phoenix with three matches remaining.

The hosts conceded a rash of penalties early on but they took the opportunity to open the scoring when Callum Dunne slotted over a penalty on 20 minutes.

The penalty count continued to mount against Old Crossleyans, and Salem capitalised on this to level the scores at 3-3.

Action from Old Crossleyans' fine win over Bradford Salem.

The hosts were then reduced to 13 men, when both captain Tom Metcalfe and Sbulelo Roji were shown yellow cards. However, their resolute and disciplined defence held firm, keeping them in the game.

This defensive effort paved the way for Crocs’ first try of the day when Matthew Beswick kicked the ball through for Joel Macfarlane to collect and touch-down. Dunne added the conversion to give his team a 10-3 lead at the break.

The visitors levelled with a converted try on the resumption but Crocs then dominated Salem responded with a try of their own.

Roji finished off a brilliant team move with a well-taken converted score to restore the hosts’ lead and Finn Sutcliffe’s offload sent Beswick over for the final try of the day.