Youthful Scarborough RUFC side slide to 73-5 loss on the road at high-flying Heath

Joe Marshall scored Scarborough RUFC's only try in the 73-5 defeat on the road at Heath

The re-arranged fixture presented Head Coach Matty Jones with some selection issues, as a further two 17-year-olds made their debuts in the squad on Saturday, writes Charlie Hopper..

His side held firm for the first five minutes but found themselves trailing in the seventh minute, Paul Turner collected the ball, burst through the tackles and scored the game’s first converted try.

The lead was doubled in the 10th minute courtesy of a try from Heath skipper Chris Moore, who scored from close range for a 14-0 lead.

The home side continued to apply the pressure, and Ben Stringer collected to score his side's third converted try of the afternoon.

Scarborough then attempted to find a way back into the game through Joe Nellist, but the prop fell just short of the line.

As the game headed past the half an hour mark, Heath continued to apply pressure and scored two further tries through Elliot Spiers and winger Callum Harriott-Brown for a 33-0 lead.

The final action of the first half came in the form of a try for Scarborough, as Dan Boyes and Tom Harrison linked up well before Joe Marshall collected the ball to score an unconverted try.

In need of a quick start to the second half, the Silver Royd outfit conceded a further two quick tries with Harriott-Brown and Jack Pilcher scoring to give their side a comfortable 45-5 lead after 50 minutes.

The North One East high-flyers continued to show their strength with a further three converted tries.

Firstly, Will McLaughlin scoring before Dominic Walsh scored his first try of the match.

In the 62nd minute Saif Boussaada broke through the defence and crashed over for a 66-5 lead.

The final action of the match came in the form of Heath’s 11th try. Alex Bull collecting to score and converting to round of an impressive 73-5 victory.