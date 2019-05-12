Challenge Cup: Fax draw Bulls with semi final spot up for grabs

Halifax have been paired with derby rivals Bradford Bulls in the quarter finals of the Challenge Cup.

Fax eased past Dewsbury on Friday night, winning 34-6 to register a third straight victory under Simon Grix, while the Bulls stunned out-of-form Super League outfit Leeds 24-22 on Saturday afternoon.

Now the two will face off in the last eight at Odsal at the end of this month, meaning the Championship is guaranteed a representative in the last four.

It also means Fax and the Bulls will play each other three times over the next five weeks; they meet in Blackpool in the Summer Bash on Saturday night (8.0), then in the Cup on the weekend of June 1 and again at Odsal in league action on June 23.

All four quarter finals will be televised, two on the BBC, two on Sky, with details expected to be confirmed in the next few days.

Coral Challenge Cup quarter finals: Huddersfield Giants or St Helens v Wakefield Trinity, Bradford Bulls v Halifax, Hull Kingston Rovers v Warrington Wolves, Hull FC v Catalans Dragons.