Challenge Cup: Fax draw Hunslet in round four

Halifax will take on League 1 allies Hunslet in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup at the end of March.

Richard Marshall’s team will travel to the South Leeds Stadium on the weekend of March 30/31 to tackle Gary Thornton’s side.

The two clubs have struck up a partnership this season, with some of Fax’s fringe players turning out for the Leeds outfit on dual registration.

Calderdale amateurs Siddal also went into the hat, although before they can grab their potential home tie against Newcastle Thunder they must first find a way past League 1 big guns Workington.

The game was postponed at the weekend because the Derwent Park pitch was unfit and has now been rearranged for this Sunday, March 17 (3.0).

Full fourth round draw:

Keighley Cougars v Bradford Bulls

Whitehaven v Rochdale Hornets

Featherstone Lions v Doncaster

Barrow Raiders v York City Knights

Hunslet v Halifax

Featherstone Rovers v Swinton Lions

Sheffield Eagles v Leigh Centurions

Dewsbury Rams v West Hull

Workington/Siddal v Newcastle Thunder

Thatto Heath Crusaders v North Wales Crusaders

Batley Bulldogs v Lock Lane

Oldham v Widnes Vikings