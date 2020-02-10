Challenge Cup: Fax get the Eagles, Siddal face League 1 foes

Halifax and Siddal avoided each other in Monday night’s fourth round Challenge Cup draw, with Fax paired with Championship rivals Sheffield and Siddal facing either Newcastle Thunder or Keighley.

Fax, who beat the Eagles in last weekend’s league opener thanks to a late Oliver Roberts try, must travel to South Yorkshire in two weeks’ time, although the venue for the game is yet to be confirmed.

Crucially, Siddal - who beat NCL rivals West Hull in round three - have been drawn at Chevinedge, where they will fancy their chances of giving the winner of this weekend’s all-League 1 Thunder-versus-Cougars tie a run for their money.

All games will be played on the weekend of February 22/23.

Draw: Rochdale Hornets or York Acorn v British Army, Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams, North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet, Sheffield Eagles v Halifax, Workington Town or West Bowling v Doncaster, Bradford Bulls v Underbank Rangers, Featherstone Rovers v Barrow or London Skolars, London Broncos v York City Knights, Swinton Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers, Leigh Centurions v Batley Bulldogs, Siddal v Keighley Cougars or Newcastle Thunder, Widnes Vikings v Oldham