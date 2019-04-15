Challenge Cup: Fax paired with Championship rivals Dewsbury in round six

Halifax have a fighting chance of making it into the last eight of the Challenge Cup after being paired with Championship rivals Dewsbury in the sixth round.

Fax, who beat Lee Greenwood’s side at the Shay in the Championship earlier this year, must travel to Rams Stadium on May 11-12.

But Richard Marshall’s side, shock 24-16 fifth round winners over Super League outfit London last week, will be cautiously optimistic over the prospects of a quarter final showpiece if they can perform at their best.

Sixth round draw: Salford Red Devils v Hull Kingston Rovers, Dewsbury Rams v Halifax, Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC v Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons v Doncaster, Huddersfield Giants v St Helens, Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings