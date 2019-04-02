Challenge Cup: Fax to host Super League Broncos in round five

Halifax will face Super League side London Broncos in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.

Fax, who scraped through round four with a 28-24 win at League 1 Hunslet at the weekend, were paired with the Broncos - who moved up into the top flight after beating Toronto in last season’s Million Pound Game - in Monday night’s draw.

The game will be played at the Shay on the weekend of April 13/14.

The top eight Super League sides will enter the competition in round six.

Draw:

Hull KR v Leigh Centurions

Widnes v York City Knights

Thatto Heath v Dewsbury Rams

Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town

Halifax v London Broncos

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone

Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets

Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs