Challenge Cup: Siddal head to Workington in round three

National Conference hopefuls Siddal have been handed a trip to League 1 professionals Workington Town in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Calderdale’s top amateurs won on the road in Cumbria last weekend, downing Millom 26-0 to book a place in round three.

And now the Chevinedge side will head north again, this time to Derwent Park on the weekend of March 9/10.

Siddal have upset professional opposition before, famously beating Doncaster at the Keepmoat Stadium in 2010 under the tutelage of current Dewsbury coach Lee Greenwood.