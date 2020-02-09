Challenge Cup: Siddal join Fax in round four after beating Wests

Siddal beat National Conference rivals West Hull 10-6 at Chevinedge to reach round four of the Challenge Cup.

Martin Scrimshaw’s side now join the Championship clubs - including Halifax - in Monday night’s draw, which will be held at the Shay.

The win was based on a titanic defensive effort, particularly in the first half, when the visitors dominated possession and territory but were unable to breach the Siddal defence, with man-of-the-match Danny Williams and Canaan Smithies leading the defensive effort.

West Hull forced three goal line drop outs in the first 10 minutes of the game. Visiting hooker Josh Wood was dictating play and scrum half Daniel Nicklas pressed Siddal back with a series of penetrating kicks, but Siddal’s defence held firm with Danny Rushworth, Jack Georgiou, Sam Walsh and Dom Booth all making important tackles.

In a rare spell of pressure, the home side thought they had taken the lead when Will Scrimshaw’s short kick was pounced on by Lewis Hosty, only for the try to be ruled out for offside.

Siddal were dealt a blow after 30 minutes when scrum half Will Scrimshaw suffered a head injury and was unable to continue. The pattern of play with West Hull probing the Siddal line continued for the remainder of the first half which drew to a close without either side registering a score.

Siddal went ahead after 46 minutes when Christian Ackroyd and Jamie Greenwood combined to find a gap for Lewis Hosty to touch down. Gareth Blackburn’s conversion attempt was narrowly wide to leave the scores at 4-0.

Wests hit back after 53 minutes when the ball was moved out wide for second rower Jack Lazenby to show his strength and skill to score, with Ryan Wilson’s conversion putting the Humberside visitors 4-6 in front.

Siddal stand off Ackroyd joined his half back partner Scrimshaw on the touchline as he picked up a wrist injury and had to be taken from the field. With both half backs having been switched, Blackburn and Greenwood showed their versatility by moving to stand off and scrum half respectively.

The game began to open up and both sides threw everything at each other, but defences continued to hold the upper hand. Wests Ryan Steen and Louis Crowther were leading the visitors’ defensive effort and Dom O’Keefe, Iain Davies and Byron Smith were all solid in Siddal’s pack.

Home centre Ben West thought he had put his wing partner Walsh in the clear after 65 minutes with a delightful pass, but the linesman’s flag halted the move for a foot in touch.

The game breaker came after 70 minutes, when Greenwood fired a great long ball out to back rower Ben Hinsley who squeezed over by the corner flag. Blackburn’s conversion from the touchline extended Siddal’s lead to 10-6.

West Hull tried everything to hit back at Siddal in the final 10 minutes, as the ball was passed adventurously across the pitch. Martin Scrimshaw’s team refused to concede a try and managed to see the game out for a 10-6 final scoreline.