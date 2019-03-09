Challenge Cup: Siddal urged to ‘enjoy’ Town test

Siddal joint coach Gareth English has urged the club’s players to try and ‘make the most’ of their third round Challenge Cup trip to League 1 high flyers Workington Town on Sunday (3.0).

But while the Chevinedge club have a proud record of handing out bloody noses to professional clubs in the game’s oldest knock out competition - the highlight being the 2010 win at Doncaster during Lee Greenwood’s tenure in charge - English is realistic about their prospects this weekend.

The Derwent Park outfit have spent heavily under coach Leon Pryce, with former Halifax trio Ryan Fieldhouse, Danny Tickle and Sean Penkywicz lining up alongside former Super League front rowers Oliver Wilkes and Fuifui Moimoi.

Pryce’s side sit second on the League 1 ladder after three rounds, although they lost their first game at Doncaster last weekend, going down 20-10.

“They’re one of the top sides in League 1, with plenty of recent Super League experience with Tickle and Penkywicz and those lads; they’ve all still got something about them,” said English, who shares the coaching duties with Darren Phillips.

“It’s not the best draw we could have had from a rugby point of view, but it’s a good day out for the club and the players want to make the most of the experience.

“For some of those young lads we have in the side it’s their first chance to play against the pros and for the older end it’s maybe the last chance they’ll get to do it.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ll get stuck into them and see how we go.

“The main thing is to enjoy the experience.”

Siddal, who lost their National Conference Premier Division opener to Wath Brow last weekend, also came out of that game with injuries to some key players.

Loose forward Byron Smith broke his hand, half back Christian Ackroyd fractured two fingers and promising young centre Henry Turner damaged ankle ligaments in the warm up.

The flip side is the return of experienced trio Gareth Blackburn, Shaun McCormack and George Ambler.

Young half back Jake Turner, the son of English’s former Ovenden teammate Matt Turner, could be handed his senior debut.

“We’ve got a few selection issues, which is a shame, but we’ll give it our best shot,” said English.

Siddal’s winter team are also in action this weekend, hosting Upton in a National Cup quarter final at Chevinedge on Saturday afternoon.