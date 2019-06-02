Challenge Cup: Woodburn-Hall the hero as Fax set up semi final since 1988 with win at Odsal

Halifax will face runaway Super League leaders St Helens in the semi finals of the Challenge Cup at the end of July after edging a thrilling last-eight win over Bradford at Odsal.

Simon Grix’s side came back from a 6-0 interval deficit and then overcame a series of second half setbacks to win 20-16 to set up a repeat of the 1987 final at Bolton on Saturday, July 27.

Londoner James Woodburn-Hall, who played on dual-registration at Hunslet last weekend, was the hero, coming off the bench to create one try and then score a spectacular late winner.

The visitors had eased up a gear after the interval, with a Scott Murrell kick creating what turned out to be an eight-point try for Steve Tyrer after the centre was fouled by Jake Webster in the act of scoring.

But an error from Scott Grix, pounced on by Webster, put the Bulls back in front at 12-8 with 25 minutes left to play.

But with Woodburn-Hall on the field at loose forward, Fax suddenly clicked in attack, the former London Bronco slipping out a pass that allowed Quentin Laulu-Togagae to put Grix over by the posts.

Tyrer converted, but another error - Kevin Larroyer losing the ball in contact - saw Matty Wildie run away to touchdown as Bradford regained their advantage at 16-14.

But with six minutes to go, Woodburn-Hall produced a moment of magic, slipping through the defence and then cruising past full back Ethan Ryan for a try that Tyrer converted to seal a famous win.

Earlier, Fax suffered an early setback when they lost back rower Ed Barber, who suffered a head injury in a collision with Bulls winger David Foggin-Johnston.

But they still created the first clear cut chance of the game seven minutes in, Ben Kavanagh striding through the line from Murrell’s pass but the defence converged and his pass to the supporting Brandon Moore ended up on the ground.

And Bradford turned defence into attack, Foggin-Johnston scooting down the sideline outside Murrell before turning the scoring ball inside to the supporting Rowan Milnes.

Elliot Minchella put the conversion wide for a 4-0 lead, which surely should have been 6-0 shortly after when Adam Tangata was sin binned - perhaps harshly - for a challenge on Jordan Lilley that sparked a minor scuffle, only for Minchella to put his kick wide.

Fax survived shorthanded for the next 10 minutes, but a combination of Bradford’s work in defence and some rushed attacking plays meant they were unable to create an opportunity of note as the clock ticked past the half hour.

Equally, their defence neutralised much of Bradford’s work with the ball, meaning the only remaining points of the half came from a Lilley penalty after a rash challenge from Dan Fleming on Ross Peltier.

At 6-0 though the real drama was just about to start.

Bradford: Ryan; Grant, Webster, Oakes, Foggin-Johnston; Lilley, Milnes; Kirk, Wildie, Crossley, Minchella, Farrell, Hallas. Subs: Peltier, Wood, Flanagan, Storton.

Halifax: Laulu-Togagae; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Butler, Sharp; Murrell, Grix; Kavanagh, Moore, Tangata, Cooper, Barber, Fairbank. Subs: Woodburn-Hall, Larroyer, Fleming, Morris

Referee: S. Mikalauskas