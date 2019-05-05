Championship: Halifax took strong for Barrow Raiders

Halifax RLFC made it two wins from two under new coach Simon Grix after dispatching Barrow Raiders 46-10 at the MBi Shay, writes Jacob Kilbride.

Halifax shocked play-off chasing Sheffield Eagles 32-24 in South Yorkshire last weekend and faced far more limited opposition this time around.

Barrow offered little to nothing in a first half, in which Fax registered five unanswered tries. The home side added to their tally through Ben Kavanagh, James Woodburn-Hall and Kevin Larroyer in the second period.

After scoring twice on his return from injury last week, Chester Butler maintained up his scoring form with a try after two minutes, finishing a move began by a brilliant Shaun Robinson break.

Tyrer landed the first of seven conversions.

Scott Murrell’s short pass put Larroyer through for his first try for the club and then Ed Barber got in on the act, reaching an arm to the line while under pressure.

Halifax were finding it easy to cut through the Barrow line and Ben White was next to do so he managed to tee up Brandon Moore to score under the posts.

Minutes before the break, Halifax capped their near-perfect first period with a late score by Connor Davies, as the youngster twisted over for a maiden Fax try.

Barrow fought back with an early second-half rally, an intercept try by Jake Spedding, converted by Jamie Dallimore, the best they could produce in a short dominant spell.

But, Halifax’s quality eventually told.

Skipper Murrell was in amongst the action again as his crisp pass sent prop Ben Kavanagh through down the left flank.

White then split the Barrow defence once more, releasing Woodburn-Hall under the posts as Fax hit the 40-point mark, despite never really leaving first gear.

With a dozen minutes left, Murrell launched a bomb, which Barrow fumbled, allowing Larroyer to gleefully touch down for his double.

Barrow managed to conjure a late consolation with Tee Ritson giving the travelling supporters a rare moment to cheer through a finish in the corner.

Halifax: Woodburn-Hall; Robinson, Tyrer, Butler, Sharp; Murrell, White; Morris, Moore, Fleming, Larroyer, Barber, Fairbank.

Subs: Kavanagh, Curtis Davies, Connor Davies, Cooper.

Barrow: Ritson; Amean, Toal, Cross, Spedding; Dallimore, Charnock; Johnston, Puara, Walker, Smith, Crellin, Susino

Subs: D Toal, Mossop, Cresswell, Riley.