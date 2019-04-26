Fax axe Marshall ahead of Eagles clash, Grix in temporary charge

Halifax are understood to have axed head coach Richard Marshall just 48 hours ahead of Sunday’s Championship game at Sheffield (3.0).

Courier Sport understands Marshall, who has steered Fax to consecutive top four finishes and was a 2018 Coach of the Year nominee, met with director Christian Lister at 4pm on Friday, just ahead of his side’s final training session.

The former Warrington assistant boss, who was in his fifth season at the Shay, was apparently told his current deal - which expires in November - would not be renewed and his services were no longer required.

Player-coach Simon Grix, who is currently sidelined with injury, will take charge against the Eagles.

While Marshall’s exit, on the back of the club’s difficult start to 2019, is not wholly unexpected, the timing, so close to a crucial league fixture, seems bizarre.

Marshall told Courier Sport he could not comment on his situation, while Fax are yet to make a public statement of any kind.