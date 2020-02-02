Fax boss Grix buoyed by Championship points, but reckons his side got ‘lucky’

Halifax coach Simon Grix summed up his side’s opening day Championship win over Sheffield in one word: “Lucky”.

Fax were off the boil for long periods against their South Yorkshire visitors and looked to be heading for defeat when Izaac Farrell - the son of former Fax player and coach Anthony - kicked a drop goal to put the Eagles 17-10 ahead with nine minutes to go.

But in a frantic finale, Fax scored twice in the final five minutes, winger James Saltonstall touching down before dual-registered Huddersfield forward Oliver Roberts rampaged over the line with a minute left to seal an 18-17 success.

“Lucky,” said Grix. “A lucky day.

“The positives we’ll take are the two points and the character we showed, not to give it up.

“I’m disappointed with the performance though and some individuals weren’t at the races.

“I expected us to be better than that, we were unrecognisable at times.

“We’ve been organised in those pre-season games and that wasn’t there today.

“We looked good with the ball, but we didn’t give ourselves enough opportunities.

“We didn’t struggle in terms of metres, but we did struggle in terms of people doing the wrong thing.

“We spoke before the game about personal responsibility in these conditions, and making sure you come up with the possession rather than trying to force things, and it’s disappointing we didn’t remember that.

“I feel for Sheffield, because they played a bit smarter than we did.

“Conditions weren’t great, but we continually gave them the ball, very cheaply.

“I don’t go in for the ‘rugby league is a simple game’ thing, but there are some simple elements to it that you need to do to be able to compete.

“When you turn the ball over that much, you’re inviting pressure and, inevitably, when it’s as much as it was today it translates into points.”

There was some controversy over the performance of referee Billy Pearson and his assistants, with several incidents - including a disallowed Roberts try two minutes before he scored the winner and an alleged James Woodburn-Hall knock on in the build up to Sheffield’s second try - looking particularly dubious.

“I can’t say too much, but I think it will be an interesting review for them,” said Grix, who confirmed that hooker Keal Carlile could miss the trip to his hometown club Featherstone next Sunday evening.

“Keal’s a bit worse for wear.

“He got a finger in the eye early on which hampered his vision, then got his head in the wrong place and got concussed.

“We’ll have to go through the protocol, which means he might not be with us next week.

“We had the majority of the squad fit, so it was difficult to select a team today.

“Ed Barber’s trained well but hadn’t played enough minutes because of his knee injury.

“Picking the wingers was tough: Shaun Robinson was probably a stand-out, he’s gone well, but so have Saltonstall and McGrath.

“I was happy with those two today, they both did good jobs today, but I’m sure Shaun and Jodie Broughton will force their way in at some point.”