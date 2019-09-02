Fax boss Grix reveals background to Poching’s presence at Shay

Halifax coach Simon Grix was joined behind-the-scenes for Sunday’s Championship win over Rochdale by the former Warrington assistant coach Willie Poching.

Poching, who coached Grix when the back rower was a player with the Wolves, is currently on the staff at Super League neighbours Huddersfield.

Grix described Poching, who has also coached at Leeds and Salford, as a ‘mentor’, although there is no sign Sunday’s visit is the beginning of a more formal relationship.

“Willie is on the end of the phone all the time,” said Grix.

“I’ve known him a long time and he is someone I can bounce ideas off, because I don’t really have anyone within the club I can do that with on a day to day basis.

“He’s probably a bit like Richard (Marshall) in his approach and the way he thinks the game should be played, which is largely where I want to be heading moving forward.

“I’d originally asked him what he was doing next week for the York game, actually.

“But he was free on Sunday, so he came down and it probably makes those conversations a bit easier because he’s seen the players so he can understand where I’m coming from a bit better.

“He’s a bit of a mentor to me, like a few of the coaches and players I have worked with.

“It’s nice to be able to have someone of that experience available when you need them.

“He’s at the Giants at the moment but I don’t know what the future holds for him.

“He’ll be an asset wherever he goes though.”