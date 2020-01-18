Fax call up Giants forwards Roberts and Hewitt for game at York

Halifax will make earlier-than-expected use of their dual-registration deal with Super League neighbours Huddersfield when they finish their pre-season programme at York on Sunday (3.0).

Coach Simon Grix had intended to delay employing the newly-minted partnership until after his side’s round one clash with Sheffield on February 2.

But with versatile forward Ben Kavanagh a long-term absentee with a dislocated hip and back rower Ed Barber missing last weekend’s 42-6 defeat against the Giants with a knee injury, Grix will opt to take an early look at potential pack reinforcements against the Knights.

Giants forwards Oliver Roberts and Sam Hewitt - who both played against Fax last weekend - will be on the bench at Bootham Crescent.

“We’ll look at dual-reg this week, with a view to round one,” said Grix.

“Ideally, we’d go into round one healthy, with our own players, but we’ve lost Ben and while Ed may be fit by then, he’ll have missed a couple of weeks preparation, which isn’t ideal.

“At the moment, we’ve only got two fit back rowers, Paul Brearley and Matt Garside.

“Things change, and there’s form to consider as well, so we’ll see where we’re at this week and proceed from there.

“The bottom line is that the partnership is there to be used and if players are available who are going to improve us, we’ll use them.”

Garside, the former Bradford forward, missed the game at the John Smith’s Stadium with a chest infection, but will return against the Knights.

Grix will switch his wingers, with last weekend’s substitutes, Jodie Broughton and Shaun Robinson, starting the game in place of James Saltonstall, who is not selected, and Conor McGrath.

“There’s some healthy competition for those spots,” said Grix, who will be without prop Dan Fleming, who was concussed against Huddersfield, with Will Calcott likely to start.

“Saltonstall and Conor have both put their markers down, so Jodie and Shaun will get more of a chance this week.

“I wouldn’t say this weekend will decide who plays in round one, but it’s definitely going to have an influence.”

Overall, Grix wants his side to be ‘smarter’, especially when under pressure.

“York are a good side and they’ll be times in the game when they put us under the cosh,” said Grix.

“I just want to see us learn from last week and deal with that a little bit better, be a bit smarter.”

Halifax (probable): Grix; Robinson, Tyrer, Woodburn-Hall, Broughton; Murrell, Gilmore; Calcott, Carlile, Hirst, Garside, Brearley, Larroyer. Subs: Curtis Davies, Connor Davies, Fairbank, McGrath, Roberts, Hewitt