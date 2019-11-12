Fax confirm pre-season clash with Super League neighbours Huddersfield Giants

Halifax have confirmed their second pre-season fixture, against Super League neighbours Huddersfield at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, January 12 (3.0).

The game, which will see the traditional Infirmary Cup awarded to the winners, will be a testimonial fixture for the Giants’ England winger Jermaine McGillvary.

The Giants are expected to field a strong side in recognition of McGillvary’s service to his hometown club.

Fax will also play Championship rivals York the following week on Sunday, January 19 with a 3pm kick off at Bootham Crescent.

The club are also believed to be in negotiations with another Super League club with the aim of playing a third fixture, this time at the Shay, on the first weekend in January.