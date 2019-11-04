Fax confirm pre season fixture against Championship rivals York

Halifax have confirmed their first pre-season fixture for 2020, with a game against York at Bootham Crescent on Sunday, January 19 (3.0).

James Ford’s side, promoted from League 1 at the end of 2018, stunned the Championship this year by storming to a third-placed finish on their return to the second tier.

Ford has already added to his squad, signing Fax pair Ben Johnston and Will Sharp for next year.

Courier Sport understands the trip to North Yorkshire could actually be the club’s third and final warm up game, with two more matches pencilled in - but not confirmed - for the first two weeks in January.