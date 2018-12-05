Fax finally get their man as Larroyer signs one year deal

Halifax have completed the signing of the France international Kevin Larroyer for 2019.

The hard-working back rower, who spent 2018 with Leigh, was first tipped to join Richard Marshall’s side two weeks ago, although the deal has been complicated by the termination of Larroyer’s relationship with the Centurions.

The former Catalans, Hull KR and Castleford player was one of two Leigh stars, the other being Wales centre Rhys Evans, to dig their heels in over their terms of severance amid the chaos of the Centurions’ financial collapse, prompted by their failure to finish in the top four and the subsequent exit of controversial backer Derek Beaumont.

“The chance to bring Kevin in was one we didn’t feel we could turn down,” said Marshall, who secured outside sponsorship - from former Fax director Laurence Turner’s financial services firm Investing for Tomorrow - to fund Larroyer’s contract.

“It was too good an opportunity to miss.

“He’s a quality France international, who’s played most of his career in and around Super League.

“He’ll fit right in with us, he’s a good defender, very consistent, very solid, very committed.

“He’s smart, his English is excellent and he’s very experienced; those young forwards we have coming through can all learn a lot from him.

“We have some good options in those back row positions now, with Kevin, Shane Grady, Ed Barber, Chester Butler.

“Shane’s having his knee operation this week, so we’ll know more about his fitness after that, but if there’s any doubt about him making the start of the season we’ve got plenty of cover.”