Fax hunt for number nine ends with capture of Carlile

Halifax’s long-running search for a hooker has ended with the capture of highly-regarded former Newcastle Thunder player Keal Carlile.

Carlile forged his reputation in the Championship during stints with Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone. He also has Super League experience with Hull KR and Huddersfield.

The 29 year old was released by Newcastle last week on compassionate grounds after one season with the ambitious North East club.

Fax have been hunting a playmaking number nine for several months to replace the departed Ben Kaye.

While coach Simon Grix has all-action Cumbrian Brandon Moore and young Welshman Curtis Davies in his squad, there has also been a recognition that Fax needed to improve the quality of their skill and decision making around the ruck.

“Keal is an experienced nine with the ability to bring players onto the ball and generate speed at the play the ball,” said Grix.

“He is obviously coming here primarily to compete for a spot in the team every week.

“Second to that and no less important, I have no doubt he can help bring on the nouse of both Brandon and Curt as they continue to develop.

“Between them we hope to have healthy competition in that position.”