Fax move Challenge Cup game to Thursday night slot

Halifax will play their fifth round Challenge Cup game against Super League outfit London Broncos next Thursday night, April 11, with a 7.30pm kick off.

Courier Sport understands the decision to move the game forward from a more conventional Sunday afternoon slot has been taken with the aim of maximising recovery for the Good Friday Championship derby with Bradford.

Fax, who scraped through round four with a 28-24 win at League 1 Hunslet at the weekend, were paired with the Broncos - who moved up into the top flight after beating Toronto in last season’s Million Pound Game - in Monday night’s draw.

The top eight Super League sides will enter the competition in round six.