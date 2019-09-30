Fax re-sign Fleming for 2020 Championship season

Halifax have re-signed prop Dan Fleming for the 2020 season.

The Calderdale junior, who trained with his hometown club at the start of his career before going on to play for Castleford, Bradford and Toronto, joined Fax from the Wolfpack in 2018.

Like many of his teammates, the Wales front rower was steady rather than spectacular this year, but will now take his place in Simon Grix’s rebuilt side.

“I’m really happy to be staying at Halifax for another year, I’m enjoying my time at my hometown club,” said Fleming.

“Recruitment for next year has been brilliant so far, with new faces around the squad.

“It freshens things up and keeps everybody on their toes.

“We’re going to have to have a big pre season.

“We’ve got the same core of players that we’ve had the last two seasons but adding this fresh crop of players things are only going to be better.”

Fax are expected to announce an incoming signing, believed to be a forward, later today.