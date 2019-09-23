Fax re-sign Woodburn-Hall and Morris, further incomings imminent

Halifax have confirmed that prop Elliot Morris and utility back James Woodburn-Hall have both signed new deals with the club.

Morris, a former Huddersfield junior, has signed a two year contract that will keep him at the Shay until the end of 2021.

The 23 year old has been one of Simon Grix’s most consistent performers in 2019 and is likely to play a significant role in next season’s pack.

Londoner Woodburn-Hall, a schoolboy debutant with the Broncos who arrived at the Shay via student rugby league, has penned a one year deal.

The 24 year old has played across the backline for Fax but finished the year in his favoured roles at half back and full back.

“I’m buzzing to be doing another year at Halifax,” said Woodburn-Hall.

“I’m really enjoying myself at this club and it’s a place where I really feel at home.

“Hopefully we can grow into this next year, get in the playoffs and give the fans something to shout about.”

Fax are expected to announce further additions to Grix’s squad later this week.