Fax recall White for Broncos clash, but Grady ruled out for the season

Halifax will recall half back Ben White to their side for Thursday night’s Challenge Cup meeting with Super League outfit London Broncos at the Shay (7.30).

White joins James Woodburn-Hall at the scrum base, replacing injured skipper Scott Murrell, who limped off during last weekend’s 48-24 win at Rochdale with a groin injury.

The former Swinton player lost his place to Ben Johnston for the home win over Dewsbury last month and then returned, briefly, for the disastrous trip to York.

“Ben’s not played for a number of weeks, so it’s an opportunity for him,” said coach Richard Marshall.

“He was probably unlucky to be left out for Dewsbury and, although he wrote his own script in the York game, he wasn’t on his own that day.

“I’m really happy with James Woodburn-Hall at the moment and Ben should complement him pretty well, he certainly gives us a good kicking game.”

Marshall sticks with Quentin Laulu-Togagae at full back, with youngster Reece Chapman-Smith replacing Will Sharp on the wing, although the former Leeds junior is again expected to spend some time at the back if QLT moves into the halves.

Young Wales hooker Curtis Davies is also poised to play in place of Brandon Moore, who has a hip injury, with utility player Jordan Syme and Davies’ twin, Connor, the players expected to drop out of Marshall’s 19 man squad.

Joining Moore and Murrell on a growing casualty list is prop Jacob Fairbank, who has a neck injury, and back rower Shane Grady, who has had his worst fears confirmed after undergoing a scan on the knee injury he sustained in the Challenge Cup win at Hunslet.

“Shane’s damaged his ACL and won’t play again this year,” said Marshall.

“It was an innocuous tackle, but he felt something ‘pop’ and he’s seen the specialist this week.

“It’s a blow, for him and us.”

Fax will go into Thursday’s game as rank outsiders given their recent inconsistencies, with Marshall conceding, in public at least, their status.

“They’re a good, skilful side - we know that from last season - and they’re battle hardened now from playing Super League every week,” he said.

“No one is going to give us a chance, which we’re okay with, but we’re going to give it a go and see what we can do.”