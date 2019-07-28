Fax release QLT after Challenge Cup snub, Newcastle move imminent

Halifax have released full back Quentin Laulu-Togagae, with the Samoan now expected to join League 1 Newcastle Thunder with immediate effect.

The player had been left out of the side for yesterday’s Challenge Cup semi final against St Helens in favour of Super League veteran Scott Grix, with coach Simon Grix saying after the game he didn’t consider him ‘our best full back’.

QLT, whose 2019 form has been inconsistent at best, had not been offered a deal with Fax for next season and, while the Shay outfit have not confirmed his destination, an early move to the north east now seems inevitable.

The statement said: “The club have recently held discussions with QLT, at his request, about his future at the club.

“We had also received a request from another club with regards to his availability via the player.

“As a result of these discussions we have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect and we wish him all the best for his future career.”

QLT’s departure is expected to be the first of several as Grix begins the process of reshaping his squad after a disappointing Championship season.

No other exits have been confirmed, but young back rower Jordan Syme has joined Rochdale on loan, hooker Ben Kaye has been linked with Hunslet and half back Ben Johnston is reportedly interesting York.