Fax’s Kiddd focused on rehab and learning after injury blow

Halifax’s rookie prop Harry Kidd has said he is determined to spend 2018 continuing his rugby league education, despite seeing being told it could be August before he can play again.

The 22 year old, Fax’s only close-season signing, will undergo a full knee reconstruction in the next two weeks after an apparently innocuous training ground incident left him with extensive ligament damage.

A gruelling nine month rehabilitation schedule awaits Kidd, who caught the eye of Fax boss Richard Marshall playing for League 1 outpost Gloucester All Golds this summer, as he continues his rapid transition from local rugby union in South Yorkshire to a top four Championship club.

“The first thing is that I’m devastated not to be able to take the opportunity I have been given,” said the Leeds-born forward.

“It was a nothing incident; I just turned to change direction and my knee buckled.

“The physio knew straight away that it was a bad one; I’ve snapped by ACL and torn my MCL, so it’s a full reconstruction, followed by two weeks of rest and then straight into rehab.

“I’m alright; I’ve moved up here, got a job, and I’m determined to rehab well and pick up as much as I can from being around the players and the coaching staff over the course of the year.

“It’s big step up for me in quality. I’m a rugby league fan, but I played junior rugby union in Sheffield and only started playing league when I went to university in Gloucester.

“I played for the All Golds this year and for England Students and got my chance here.

“I felt like I was holding my own pretty well in training before the injury.

“I’ve signed for two years and the club have been brilliant with me, so I’m just focused on getting back as soon I can so I can repay the faith they’ve shown in me.”

Marshall, who spotted Kidd while researching for a Challenge Cup tie in the spring, said he was confident the player would make a full recovery, although his absence has added urgency to an ongoing search for extra pack talent.

“Harry will recover and he’ll develop and he’ll go on to have a good career,” said Marshall.

“There’s a lot of raw ability there and we’ll do everything we can to help him realise that potential.

“Losing him is a blow, there’s no doubt about that.

“We’re looking for potential reinforcements, but there’s not a lot about at the moment.

“The kids we’ve got training with the first team - young Sion Jones and Zak Dewhirst - are going well and it might be that they get chances in the friendlies if they keep working hard.”