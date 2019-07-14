Fax’s losing run at an end as Widnes are beaten at the Shay

Halifax ended their long losing run in the Championship with centre Steve Tyrer scoring 20 points in a 40-10 home win over Widnes.

Simon Grix’s side, who also had Huddersfield-bound Chester Butler in three-try form, had been beaten in their last six outings to end their top five play off chances but were in control of the contest for long spells as they turned an 18-10 interval lead into a dominant victory.

For the first time in a long time, Halifax not only avoided conceding an early score, but got the first try of the afternoon themselves on 11 minutes.

Excellent defence on the right edge, led by energetic winger Shaun Robinson, forced centre Keanen Brand over the sideline and when the ball was whipped across the field from the scrum, former Widnes centre Steve Tyrer slipped through a gap to touchdown.

Tyrer converted and the home side doubled their advantage on 18 minutes, another error from Brand - who stuck out his foot when Scott Murrell kicked the ball long on half way - paving the way for Elliot Morris’s offload, which put a try on a plate for Adam Tangata.

Fax added a third on soon after, Butler scoring from a Murrell cross kick and Tyrer converting for an 18-0 advantage.

But an error from the kick off by James Saltonstall gave Widnes a rare foothold and they made the most of it, Sam Wilde scoring from a slick Danny Craven pass and Jack Owens’ sideline kick bouncing in off the upright.

Widnes promptly added a second, through winger Jayden Hatton, with Craven again involved, to cut the gap to 18-10 at the break.

The home side had looked predictably anxious as their lead had been eroded, but once they scored first in the second period, hooker Brandon Moore backing up a midfield surge by Ben Johnston and Tyrer converting, they always looked on course for victory.

Tyrer scored his second try with a determined finish on 56 minutes, before Butler put the contest beyond doubt with eight minutes to go, Tyrer’s conversion pushing the score out to 36-10.

Butler’s third, a cheeky ball steal on Chris Dean, added some gloss to the scoreline as the hooter sounded.

Halifax: Laulu-Togagae; Saltonstall, Woodburn-Hall, Tyrer, Robinson; Murrell, Johnston; Morris, Kaye, Fleming, Butler, Barber, Tangata. Subs: Moore, Kavanagh, Larroyer, Fairbank

Widnes: Owens; Ashall-Bott, Ah Van, Brand, Hatton; Craven, Gilmore; Cahill, Johnstone, Hansen, Dean, Leuluai. Subs: Norman, Dugdale, Chapelhow, Walker

Referee: James Child