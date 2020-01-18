Fax’s veteran full back still seeking ‘fairytale’ finale

Halifax’s veteran full back Scott Grix admitted he is still looking for a ‘fairytale’ finale to his 17-year career after kicking off his season in Sunday’s 42-6 warm up loss at Huddersfield.

The 35 year old, the older brother of Fax boss Simon, returned to his hometown club on loan from the Giants last summer and, ultimately, ended up walking away from the remaining two years of a coaching deal at the John Smith’s Stadium in order to play again in 2020.

“Last summer looked like it was going to be the fairytale I have always wanted, coming back to my hometown club,” said Grix, who began his career with Fax in 2004 before carving out a Super League career with Wakefield and Huddersfield.

“Looking back, we were just papering over the cracks and the back end of the season was an absolute stinker, for me, for the team, everyone.

“We’ve got a fair few wrongs to right this year and I’m happy to be part of it.

“There was all sorts going on at the back end of last season, with the work situation, training with Halifax, then getting pulled back to Huddersfield.

“It was just a really jagged year for me and I’m hoping to enjoy this year a lot more, with more focus on the playing than all the off-field stuff.

“I didn’t enjoy being thrown around everywhere and I wanted to play again with Halifax.

“The deal was never to play with Huddersfield after the first year, and in the end it was just too hard to figure out with them because of their staffing and the amount of time I would have had to miss.

“I had to make a decision and in the end, regardless of what was at stake in terms of contracts and money, I wasn’t ready to stop.

“I just couldn’t get my head around not playing again.”

Grix set up a second half try for Jodie Broughton at the weekend, but Fax spent most of the game at the wrong end of the field as the Giants, bossed by new half back Aidan Sezer, dominated.

“I’m up and running and there were some lessons for us, so all in all it was a useful day,” said Grix.

“Hull came the week before, dropped a lot of ball, and we weren’t really under that much pressure.

“We didn’t get much good ball on Sunday, but we were under the pump, so you take some things from one game and some things from the other.

“It’s a pre-season friendly, that’s what they’re about.

“We’ll do it again against York, a team that we’ll play in our comp, and see where we are going into that week’s break before it all starts.”