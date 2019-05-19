Fax’s young centre Butler poised to confirm Huddersfield move for 2020

Halifax’s Super League neighbours Huddersfield are expected to confirm in the next 24 hours they have signed young centre Chester Butler on a deal for 2020 and beyond.

It was always widely expected that Butler, the grandson of Fax legend Colin Dixon, would move to a top flight club at the end of the year after cementing a reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the Championship.

Courier Sport understands the former Siddal amateur had interest from at least six Super League clubs, including high flyers Castleford and Warrington.

But with Huddersfield apparently his preferred option, Fax officials gave the Giants permission to approach the player so a deal could be done promptly, allowing Butler to focus on the rest of the Championship season.

The former Brooksbank pupil, who would join his former schools teammate Kruise Leeming at the Giants, missed the start of 2019 through injury but has scored five tries in four games since returning to Simon Grix’s side.