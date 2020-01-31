Fax selecting from strength ahead of Championship opener

Halifax coach Simon Grix will pick from a position of strength as his side prepare to open their Championship season against Sheffield Eagles at the Shay on Sunday (3.0).

Fax have a fitness doubt over likely centre choice James Woodburn-Hall, who has a rib injury, but aside from the Londoner and long-term casualties Ben Kavanagh and Sion Jones, Grix will choose from a healthy squad.

And it seems likely that the Shay boss will at least have the option of including Huddersfield back rower Oliver Roberts, a former Calderdale junior who made his debut for the club in the pre-season win at York two weeks ago but is unlikely to make it into the Giants 17 for this weekend’s opening Super League matches.

“We need to give Woody’s ribs a bit of a test on Thursday to make sure he’s okay, and obviously Sion and Ben are out, but other than that, we’re in good shape,” said Grix.

“There’s been a bit of anticipation in the air at training this week and I think everyone is excited to get started now.

“There will be some difficult selection decisions this week and they’ll be taken on the basis of three months training and three pre-season games.

“There are going to be some people who won’t be pleased not to be playing, and nor should they be.

“I think everyone who is in the team this week knows they have got people breathing down their necks.”

Grix’s biggest dilemma is on the wings, where new recruit Jodie Broughton, Shaun Robinson, James Saltonstall and Conor McGrath are in competition.

But there are also decisions to made in the back row, where Roberts’ availability would put pressure on new recruit Paul Brearley, and hooker, where Grix is likely to give Wales rookie Curtis Davies the chance to deputise for the suspended Brandon Moore.

“I would like to have Oli Roberts available, but we’ll have to see on that one,” said Grix.

“Overall, I think if you have that calibre of player available to you, it’s difficult to say no.

“He’d only trained once before the York game, so if he does play, he’ll have a much better idea of what’s going on around him.

“Paul’s growing into the team though and he did some good stuff at York; those little things in the game that maybe weren’t as important at his previous club but which are big things for me.

“We’ll probably go with young Curt on the bench, but he knows he’s going to have to be very good to keep Brandon out the week after, because he is biting at the bit.”

Sheffield have broken with their coach Mark Aston’s recent tradition of starting the year cold and played two pre-season games, facing Doncaster and Keighley.

“I’ve watched both matches and they’re a typical Sheffield side, very, very hard working and big on effort,” said Grix.

“They’ve lost some good players over the winter, but they’ve gained some good ones too.

“They beat us pretty comfortably at home last year, so we know what we need to do to come away with a win.”

The newly-formed Huddersfield Giants reserve side, which Fax and League 1 partners Hunslet will also contribute players to, also play their first game this weekend, against London at Lockwood Park in Huddersfield.

Three of Grix’s players, full back Reece Chapman-Smith and back rowers Connor Davies and Oliver Waite, played for the Giants in their pre-season win at Batley last Sunday.

“Huddersfield asked if there was anyone we wanted to play in that game and those three haven’t had that many minutes in pre-season,” said Grix.

“They’re all 30-40 minutes better off now and the reports from Huddersfield - from Simon Woolford and Luke Robinson - were all positive, particularly with regards to Connor.”