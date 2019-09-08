Fax sign Catalans Dragons flier Broughton, Grix optimistic after York clash

Halifax confirmed they have signed the Catalans Dragons threequarter Jodie Broughton for 2020 in the wake of their final day 14-8 Championship loss to York.

Broughton, 31, will join Fax for next season after three successful, but injury limitied, years in the South of France.

The former Leeds junior, officially the fastest player in Super League at one stage of his career, is a prolific try scorer, touching down 108 times in 182 career appearances.

“Jodie will bring some speed and he’ll bring some experience,” said coach Simon Grix.

“He can definitely score from deep, he’s a good pro and, because he’s had some injury issues, he’s coming with a point to prove, which is something I’m keen on.

“He’s really positive about coming here, he’s definitely not one who’s going to come down from Super League and rest on his laurels.”

Meanwhile, Grix said he saw enough in Sunday’s loss to the third-placed Knights to be optimistic about his side’s ability to turn this year’s disappointment into 2020 success.

Fax outplayed James Ford’s side for significant spells, but ultimately saw a Connor Robinson interception, from Scott Murrell’s long pass, turn the momentum York’s way.

“We were good, we just weren’t quite clinical enough against a very good team,” he said.

“I’ve been optimistic all along, at least in terms of what we have in that dressing room and the potential of those players.

“The difference between our best and our worst this year has been pretty far and we need to get those closer together and towards the top end of the spectrum.

“There are changes needed, and we’re working towards those, and hopefully the club is working hard off the field towards changing there as well.”

Fax’s departing trio of long-serving players - Ben Johnston, Will Sharp and Ben Kaye - were given a guard of honour onto the field, bringing the curtain down on their Shay stays as Grix’s rebuilding plans kick in.

“Will worked hard for us, which is what you always get from him,” said Grix.

“Johnno was his busy self, Benny started the game well and threw himself around.

“Those three, and all the others that have left, have done well for this club and they’re always welcome here.

“I thought James Woodburn-Hall was good again, he got his hands on the ball more, which is the conversation we’ve had.

“I thought they were all pretty good, they all did their jobs for the most part.”

One of Fax’s best, at least until the final moments of the game, was hooker Brandon Moore, who was red carded for dissent after a series of contentious decisions from referee Tom Grant.

“Brandon was frustrated,” said Grix.

“It means a lot to him, to play for Halifax, to play for himself and to play for those blokes who were leaving.

“It will hurt us at the start of next season though, it might be six games, depending on what he said.”

One player who didn’t feature was Grix’s brother, Scott, who was missed training late in the week, partly due to Thursday’s M62 closure and then Huddersfield’s ongoing battle against Super League relegation.

“The traffic did for everyone in Yorkshire on Thursday, so he couldn’t train,” said Grix.

“Huddersfield circled the wagons a bit on Friday and much as he’s our loan player, he has a day job there coaching the first team and the Academy.

“They wanted him there and I understand that, although I’m a bit disappointed for Scott..

“I’d have liked him to have played because his last game was a poor one and it’s a long winter to stew on that.”