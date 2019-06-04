Former Great Britian international says Leeds Rhinos should sign Halifax half-back Scott Murrell

Former Great Britain international Garry Schofield insists that Leeds Rhinos should sign Halifax half-back Scott Murrell.

The Halifax stalwart was at the heart of a stunning 20-16 Challenge Cup quarter final victory over rivals Bradford Bulls on Saturday afternoon.

It is the first time that Halifax have reached the semi-finals of the competition since 1988.

And Schofield, who played over 250 times for Leeds himself, feels that Murrell could "save the Rhinos from going down."

"Leeds should sign Scott Murrell for the rest of the season," wrote the former Man of Steel on social media.

"He'd organise, create opportunities and keep the shape of the team that's badly lacking.

"Forget about his physique, the new world boxing champion has not got an athletic shape!

"He'd save the Rhinos from going down."

Leeds struggles in 2019 have been well documented, with former head coach David Furner sacked after just 14 games in May.

The Rhinos sit 10th in Super League, two points ahead of London Broncos who are currently propping up the table.

They were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Bradford Bulls in round six, following a 24-22 defeat at Odsal last month.

Murrell has been at Halifax since 2013, making close to 200 appearances as Halifax have secured a top-four finish for three of the last four seasons.

Simon Grix's side will face St Helens in the semi-final at the University of Bolton Stadium.