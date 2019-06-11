Former Halifax boss Richard Marshall set for St Helens switch

Former Halifax coach Richard Marshall is tipped to be named as the assistant coach at Super League leaders St Helens following the exit of Sean Long.

Long, the club’s former half back, has quit his role as Justin Holbrook’s right hand man to move to Harlequins RU with immediate effect.

And Marshall, who left Fax at the end of April after four and a half years successful years in charge, is expected to be unveiled as Long’s successor, possibly as soon as this week.

Marshall’s exit from the Shay, amid the club’s rollercoaster Championship form and doubts over a potential renewal of his contract when it expired at the end of the season, seems to have done little to lower his reputation in the wider rugby league community.

The former Warrington assistant had already been linked with his former boss Tony Smith, who took over at Hull KR last week, and Leeds, having been spotted in discussion with the Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

But it now appears the runaway Super League leaders, who face Fax in the Challenge Cup semi finals at the end of July, are winning the race for his signature.