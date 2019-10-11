France international Larroyer pens new Halifax deal

Halifax have extended the contract of their international forward Kevin Larroyer.

France’s Larroyer has signed a one year deal covering the 2020 Championship season, following on from the news earlier this week that Wales prop Jones has penned an extension until the end of 2022.

Larroyer, who played Super League rugby for Catalans, Hull KR and Castleford before arriving at the Shay from Leigh, was a consistent presence throughout Fax’s troubled 2019 season, although some of his best performances arrived away from his traditional back row position.

“He came to us as a back row, but I think he was probably most effective for us playing as a middle,” said coach Simon Grix.

“He’s strong, he’s fit, he trains properly and he carries the ball well.

“I’m not saying his days as a back rower are gone, but I like players to be versatile.

“He’s also a popular character off the field; he sets high standards and, because he’s respected within the group, he drags other players with him.

“I’m really pleased he’s staying with us.”