Gareth Greenwood named assistant coach at Dewsbury Rams

Dewsbury Rams head coach Lee Greenwood has named his brother, Gareth and Rikki Sheriffe as his assitant coaches for the 2019 campaign.

Greenwood was appointed Rams head coach in October after Neil Kelly vacated his post at the conclusion of the 2018 campaign.

Greenwood’s brother, Gareth, was previously head coach at amateur side Siddal.

There he won the National Conference Premier title and according to brother Lee has a “fantastic track record” in the community game.

“I am really happy with the coaching team we have going into this season,” said Lee Greenwood.

“I was keen on bringing Gareth in as soon as I got the job, not because he’s my brother but because he deserves a break in the professional game as a coach.

“He has a fantastic track record in the amateur game and has played a big part in the careers of some current Super League and part time players.”

Gareth is already familiar with the club, having made a few appearances for the Rams during his time as a player. He also played for the Rams’ Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs.

Greenwood is the current coach of Yorkshire One rugby union side Old Crossleyans.