Gareth Widdop goes under knife

News of Halifax-born England international Gareth Widdop’s latest injury woes will be a concern for Warrington Wolves.

Widdop, who has played 28 times for his country and scored 163 points, was undergoing major shoulder surgery for the second time in six months Down Under.

The 30-year-old dislocated his shoulder for a third time playing for St George Illawarra in an NRL victory over Brisbane Broncos.

Widdop saw a specialist on Monday and it was confirmed he faced another operation.

Warrington have agreed a three-year contract with the stand off or fullback, starting in 2020.

Great Britain coach Wayne Bennett will also be hoping the player makes a full and speedy recover ahead of a southern hemisphere tour at the end of the season.

Widdop played his junior rugby for King Cross and Old Brodleians RUFC before moving to Melbourne, Australia with his family at the age of 16, He played for Melbourne Storm between 2010 and 2013, helping them win the 2012 NRL Premiership.