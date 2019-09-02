Grix content as Fax secure eighth spot with Championship hammering of Hornets

Halifax coach Simon Grix reflected on his side’s biggest winning scoreline of a troubled Championship season after they thrashed relegated Rochdale 58-0 at the Shay.

Grix’s side ran in 11 tries against already-relegated Hornets - who had Fax’s 2010 Grand Final winning management team of Matt Calland and Martin Hall in their dugout - to secure an eighth place finish ahead of next weekend’s final game against York.

Centre Steve Tyrer finished with 22 points, courtesy of two tries and seven goals, with young winger Conor McGrath, veteran flanker Will Sharp and full back James Woodburn-Hall also grabbing doubles on a day when Fax also had four touchdowns chalked off by the match officials.

“We can be pretty pleased with that; teams further up the table haven’t put that many points on them,” said Grix, who was also keen to keep the result in context.

“Look, they’re in a pretty tough spot, but we’ll take the positives.

“We scored some nice tries, some training ground tries where the ball actually gets to the winger, which we haven’t been doing.

“The zero is pleasing as well, obviously.

“We were running at 100 per cent completion at one stage and although we got a little bit loose at times we kept managing to score points throughout.”

On loan Wakefield Trinity prop Keegan Hirst was the pick of a solid team performance, with an efficient display of front row play that consistently put his teammates on the front foot.

“Keegan was great, but they were all pretty solid today,” said Grix..

“I hope it’s reminded them all that they’ve actually got some good things in their game.

“Young Conor definitely knows his way over the line as well.

“He’s been good every time he’s played, to be fair.”

Fax were missing Grix’s brother, Scott, after an apparent attempt by Huddersfield to recall him from his loan stint fell short of the RFL’s transfer deadline rules.

“The loose understanding on my part is that they were under the impression that they could just take him back, cancelling the loan,” said Grix.

“Apparently, it doesn’t work like that though so we’ll have him next week.

“Because of that bit of drama, he didn’t train Tuesday or Friday and one session out of three is not enough to play.”