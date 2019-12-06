Grix expects Barlow to sign deal with Championship rivals

Halifax coach Simon Grix has said he expects on-trial forward Sam Barlow to sign a deal with another Championship club.

Barlow, 31, who is attempting to return from a four-year UK Anti Doping suspension, has been training with his hometown club for several weeks, with the goal of earning a deal for 2020.

Grix told Courier Sport last week that he felt it was too soon to make a final call on the player’s long-term future.

And it seems Barlow will now sign with another club for next season.

“Sam’s initial trial period was up and we didn’t feel we’d seen enough progress to commit,” said Grix.

“Other clubs have shown an interest and Sam wanted some stability, so he’s moved on.

“We’d like to wish him all the best for the future.”

Grix declined to identify the player’s destination, but neighbours Bradford are rumoured to have shown an interest in Barlow.