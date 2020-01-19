Grix happy with improvement as Fax overcome loss of Murrell

Halifax coach Simon Grix acknowledged his side’s improvement after they put the finishing touches to their preparation for the Championship season with a 16-6 win at York.

Grix, whose side now have a weekend off before opening their league programme against Sheffield Eagles at the Shay on February 2, had to withdraw captain and playmaker-in-chief Scott Murrell just after half time with a knee injury and then lost his replacement, James Woodburn-Hall, soon after with a popped rib.

But with Tom Gilmore and Scott Grix taking a grip on proceedings, and Matt Garside and Kevin Larroyer leading an industrious forward effort, Fax scored twice in the final quarter to nail down a morale boosting win.

“Both teams were a bit scrappy, but I was after an improvement on last week at Huddersfield and I thought that was significantly better,” said Grix.

“We still turned the ball over far too much; in that first half there would have been a handful of second tackle turnovers, which is just energy sapping.

“On the whole, it was pretty good though and we came through some adversity, with Scott, Woody and Jodie Broughton all coming off with injuries in the second half.

“We had a reshuffle, with back rowers playing centre and so on, and it took us 10 minutes to readjust.

“But Gilmore took control, which was pleasing.

“In the past, when Muzza’s gone off - without digging anyone else out here - it’s gone to pot, basically.

“Gilly stepped up, kicked well, and Scott moved up into the line and did some good stuff.

“We had opportunities to get the ball moving at the right end and we troubled them.

“It was against opposition of our standard, which is important, and we looked pretty composed in possession.

“These games are about practice and that was a good practice session, we were able to put some of the things we’ve been working on into action.”

Having lost Ben Kavanagh to long-term injury, Grix called up Huddersfield forwards Sam Hewitt and Oliver Roberts on dual-registration, potentially with a view to them featuring against the Eagles in round one.

Hewitt was industrious in the middle, but it was Roberts - who has played close to 100 Super League games - who caught the eye in the second half, making a series of telling contributions, crowned with the winning try from Scott Grix’s pass.

“Oli’s a solid back rower, a big lad with a decent amount of skill about him,” said Grix.

“I’d be happy to have him again, but we’ll have to wait and see on that one.

“Both him and Sam Hewitt did some good things.

“The hardest thing when they first come into the team is that familiarity.

“We all play the same way in essence, but the calls are all different and the combinations are different.

“In the heat of battle, when things are happening pretty quick, there’s sometimes some confusion and they’ll both be better for that game if we get them back in the future.”