Grix left frustrated as Fax fail to capitalise on dominance against Toulouse

Halifax coach Simon Grix was again critical of his side’s tactical approach despite them pushing third-placed Toulouse all the way in a tit-for-tat contest at the Shay.

The French side eventually won 30-22 after trailing for much of the match, with Fax unable to make the most of a first half which saw them dominate their high-flying visitors for significant periods.

“We turned the ball over so cheaply at times and I know that makes me sound like a broken record,” said Grix.

“The effort compared to last week against St Helens was polar at times; some individuals just didn’t seem prepared to get to that level again and there’s no excuse for it.

“We conceded a rubbish try early doors, but then we got them down the right end of the field and at that point it’s a case of managing what we’re doing and ending the sets in the right area because they weren’t doing us any damage, but we didn’t do that.

“It’s the story of the season and all the players know better, but that doesn’t help us after the fact.

“We need to be better in the moment and give ourselves the opportunity to win.

“Because although we had the possession, we just kept letting them off the hook.

“I thought they deserved it in the end. They stuck to what they wanted to do longer than we stuck to what we wanted to do.”

Grix fielded James Woodburn-Hall alongside Scott Murrell at half back, the Londoner replacing Ben Johnston, who is widely tipped to join York for 2020.

“Woody played half, because we need to see how he fits in and where he’s going to play,” said Grix.

“That’s the position he wants to play, so we want to give him the opportunity.

“He’s another one who had some good touches, but probably just not enough of them.

“We are looking to next year and the reality is that some of them aren’t going to be here next year.

“There are a lot of rumours, because we seem to have a watering can for a club, but over the next few weeks there’ll be some clarity about who’s staying and who’s going.

“Where we’re at financially, which is a significant amount down on last year, it’s difficult to do what we want to do, which is get better players who can improve us, because they cost more money.

“It’s a tough one, we’re out there, we’ve got irons in the fire, but how many come off, I don’t know.

“We’ve got a solid nucleus, a solid core, and we’ll be retaining a lot of those.

“We just need a new spark, a new impetus and a few new characters and voices who can help us improve.”