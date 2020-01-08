Grix provides update on Kavanagh as prop expected to leave hospital

Halifax coach Simon Grix has offered a tentatively upbeat assessment on the condition of prop Ben Kavanagh.

Kavanagh was expected to leave hospital today after dislocating his hip against Hull FC last weekend, although the full extent of the damage will only be known after an MRI scan next week.

“Ben dislocated his hip and had it put back in under general anaesthetic on Sunday night,” said Grix.

“There’s no damage to the bone, which is good news, and at the moment, apart from being pretty tight, he tells me he doesn’t feel too bad.

“We’ll know more next week, because there are so many attachments in that area - from your groin and abdomen - that can be damaged with an injury like that.

“I don’t want to speculate too much, but when Gareth Widdop suffered a similar injury he was out for 12 weeks and that was regarded as close to the best case scenario.

“We’ll get the scan next week and put together a recovery plan from that point.”