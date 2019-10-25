Grix quits Huddersfield Giants in favour of Halifax playing deal

Halifax have signed the Huddersfield full back Scott Grix for 2020 after the 35 year old walked out on a lucrative coaching deal with the Giants in order to prolong his playing career.

Grix, the older brother of head coach Simon, played for Fax on loan this summer after a 15 year absence at Leigh, Widnes, Wakefield and Huddersfield.

The Calderdale junior, who will be 36 by the time next season’s Championship kicks off, had rejoined the Giants from Wakefield last winter on a three year contract, covering a dual player-coach role this year and then a full time, coaching-only job as the head of the club’s Academy until the end of 2021.

But with the Giants insisting it was impossible to combine playing for Fax next season with coaching, the veteran number one has, perhaps surprsingly, chosen his hometown club.

“This is a tough blow for us in reality as Scott is very well liked and respected here and it came a bit out of left field,” said Giants managing director Richard Thewlis.

“Scott had indicated he wanted to play on, but from our side the coaches simply could not see how this would work given the commitment we are seeking from all at the club, especially with a new reserves team to throw into the mix.

“A decision needed to be made by Scott and he has chosen to carry on playing, which we have to accept. We would most definitely have preferred him to stay with us, however we now move on to seek his successor.”

Grix’s on-field form in 2019, playing behind an occasionally porous defence, was mixed, with the player speaking of ‘unfinished business’ as the first week of pre-season training draws to a close.

“As a Halifax fan, the way the team and I finished last year doesn’t sit right with me,” he said.

“The decision to leave my role with the Giants wasn’t an easy one but I want to finish playing on my terms and there’s no better place than my hometown club.

“I would like to thank the Giants for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career.

“For now though, I’m going to enjoy every minute of playing until I’m done.”

Fax have also re-signed young forward Will Calcott on a one year deal, while the club’s former winger Rikki Sheriffe, who left Dewsbury at the end of last season, has been added to the club’s coaching staff.