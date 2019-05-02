Grix signs Grix as Giants full back joins hometown club on loan

Simon Grix has made his first signing as Halifax coach, snaring his older brother, Scott, on a season-long loan deal from Super League neighbours Huddersfield.

Grix senior, 35, will stay on the Giants coaching staff as under 19s boss and backs coach for Simon Woolford’s first team.

The brothers last played together for Fax in 2004, with Simon moving to Warrington at the end of the season while Scott starred in the Championship for Leigh and Widnes before establishing himself in the top flight with Wakefield and Huddersfield.

While the majority of Scott’s 340 career appearances have been as a playmaking full back, the presence of Quentin Laulu-Togagae and Reece Chapman-Smith in the Fax squad means Grix’s second stint at the Shay could be as a half back.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to play for my hometown club, especially with Simon still being involved,” said Scott.

“It’s been a long time since I wore a blue and white jersey and I can’t wait to get it back on.

“Thanks to both clubs for making this happen.”

Simon, who has yet to sign a formal agreement to coach the club on anything other than a week to week basis, told Courier Sport this week that he was likely to retire as a player if a deal is confirmed and underlined the need to replace his own on-field experience.

“We are really pleased to add some much needed experience and versatility to our squad with Scott joining us,” he said.

“Scott is and has been a consummate professional throughout his career, which will help us drive up our standards on and off the pitch.

“There is plenty left in the tank and I’m looking forward to seeing him in a Fax shirt again.”

It is not clear whether Grix will feature in Sunday’s game against Barrow.