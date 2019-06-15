Grix warns of Barrow danger, Maher added to Fax’s squad

Championship battlers Barrow will ‘fancy’ Sunday’s Craven Park clash with Halifax (3.0), according to Shay boss Simon Grix.

The Raiders sit second-from-bottom of the league ladder with just two wins and a draw to their name all season.

But after watching his charges sink without trace in last weekend’s four-pointer at Leigh - the Centurions running out 31-8 winners after dominating the opening 40 minutes - Grix is expecting a hot reception on the Cumbrian coast.

“They’ll have watched the footage us getting rolled by Leigh’s pack on Sunday and they’ll fancy this,” said Grix, who watched Fax run out 46-10 home winners last month in his second game in charge following the exit of Richard Marshall.

“I’ve sat through it again and it’s painful viewing, to be honest.

“Barrow have had a tough year, and it’s got to have been difficult for them at times, but they are a good team when they get it right and they always come to play.

“They made life difficult for us in the home game before the scoreline blew out a bit and they’ll challenge us.

“Mathematically, we’re in a position where the top five is possible, but we need to start picking off some of the teams above us and we probably also need some of those teams to make some mistakes of their own.

“That’s not a nice position, but it’s probably very similar to the last two years, when we’ve come through and finished in the top four.

“We’re on the cusp of it still, but the reality is we need to start winning some games.”

Grix is poised to make changes to his side, although how extensive those are remain to be seen.

But back rower Connor Davies, on-loan Huddersfield prop Jon Luke Kirby and winger Shaun Robinson are all knocking on the door of selection after being named in a 19-man squad, along with Castleford prop Will Maher.

Davies’ twin brother, young hooker Curtis, is poised for an extended spell on the sidelines though after breaking his hand in last Wednesday’s 1895 Cup loss to Sheffield.

“We’ve got some options, so we’ll see how we train this week and who’s available,” said Grix.

“The team is picked on form though and in that regard there are possibly a couple who don’t deserve to play this week.

“Ed will be fit for selection and it will be good to have him in contention again.

“We won’t have Curtis for a while though, which is frustrating, although we’re hoping it’s a four or five week injury rather than a longer term one.”