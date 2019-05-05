Grix: We’re way off where I want us to be

Simon Grix insisted that the attitude of his Halifax RLFC side must improve, despite them recording their biggest margin of victory this season in a 46-10 triumph over Barrow Raiders.

Halifax were the easy winners at the MBi Shay, with the game never really much of a contest after the hosts took the lead after just four minutes.

However, Grix – in temporary charge of the club for the second match running following Richard Marshall’s departure last month – expects more from his troops.

“It was a patchy performance, to say the least,” he said.

“We’re trying to change how we play at the moment. Attitude-wise we’re still not where we need to be. There’s too many lapses in our play for my liking.

“I’ve questioned the lads’ effort at times, it’s not good enough if we want to get to where I believe we potentially should be.”

Grix believes Fax could come unstuck in Friday’s Challenge Cup game at Dewsbury if they don’t improve.

“To be quite honest, it won’t be good enough against Dewsbury next week. They’ll be a much sterner test and they’re a much more organised side.

“It wasn’t as big a test as we’d have liked it to have been, especially leading into a big cup tie next week.

“We have to be realistic about the performance, because we were playing a Barrow team that aren’t in a good spot with their injuries and I don’t feel we’re in a position that I feel we should be at, given our potential.”

“We’re way off it. We’re a top five team based on where we’ve previously been at and the players that we’ve got here at the minute.”

“But the behaviours of the side aren’t that of a top five side at the moment. That’s something that we’re trying to change.”

Simon’s brother Scott has re-joined the club from Huddersfield but may have to wait until the Summer Bash against Bradford Bulls to make his return in blue and white.

“Scott would have played today, had the paperwork been made in time,” Grix revealed.

“I don’t think he’ll play against Dewsbury in the Cup as Huddersfield may need him further down the line, unless we get a miraculous nice phone call saying he can play, which would be nice.”

Discussing whether his current interim role could be made into a full-time one, Grix added: “It’s been a strange period.

“I don’t have anything to do with decisions that are made above my head. It’s a bit like a referee’s decision, you can’t change it whatever that decision may be.

“I want the job, but that’s a conversation still to be had. That’ll probably happen next week.”