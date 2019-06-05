Halifax-born forward Alex Mellor signs three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos

Halifax-born player Alex Mellor has signed a three-year deal with 2017 Super League winners Leeds Rhinos, beginning from 2020.

The 24-year-old started his professional career at Bradford Bulls before moving to Huddersfield Giants in 2017.

He has made over 60 appearances for the Giants, but will now leave the club at the end of the season.

The Bradford Bulls academy graduate did have the option to remain at the John Smith's Stadium but admitted Leeds was always his "first choice" for next season.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity to join Leeds Rhinos and I can’t wait to get started next season," he said.

"I have had two fantastic years at Huddersfield and I am grateful for everything they have given me.

"Leeds is a great club and, whilst they are having a tough season so far, hopefully I can play my part in helping the team get back to where they belong.

"It is a huge club and I am excited about being part of the process to rebuild the club’s fortunes on the field.

"I live locally and, whilst I had a couple of offers to move elsewhere, Leeds was always my first choice.”

Meanwhile, the Rhinos director of rugby, Kevin Sinfield, described the Halifax-born player as an "exciting" talent.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured Alex on a long-term deal with the club.

"He is an exciting young English forward who has developed his game since returning to Super League with the Giants.

"Despite only being 24, he has over 100 senior appearances already and I am sure he will continue to progress within our system."