Halifax exposed as Hastings masterminds rout by ruthless Salford side

Halifax were given a brutal lesson in the realities of the Super 8s Qualifiers as a slick, quick and in-form Salford side ran riot at the Shay on their way to a 62-4 win.

Ian Watson’s Super League side, with the former Manly half back Jackson Hastings - the late season signing who has arguably salvaged their year - imperious, romped to a 30-4 interval lead before easing clear in the second half.

Fax, beaten by Toronto and Toulouse, emerged all guns blazing and got their immediate reward when the on loan Huddersfield centre Sam Wood put Ben Heaton away down the left and then backed up for the scoring pass.

Shane Grady’s conversion attempt drifted wide and Salford were level within seconds when Hastings scored following an ill-advised offload in the shadow of Fax’s own posts.

Winger Ed Chamberlain scuffed the kick, and the game remained an even contest for another 10 minutes, which was how long it took for Chamberlain to score himself in the right corner.

After that, the Red Devils were running hot, with Chamberlain and Robert Lui orchestrating a free flowing attack.

Petero Nakubawai, winger Derrell Olpherts, twice, and centre Kris Welham all scored before half time, with only Chamberlain’s wayward boot limiting the damage to 30-4 at the break.

Ben Heaton made a brief excursion down the flank early in the second period, but once Olpherts completed his treble with just six minutes on the clock, Chamberlain converting, it was one way traffic.

Lama Tasi, Junior Sau (2), Hastings and Josh Wood all added further tries for a blow out scoreline that, unfortunately for Fax, was an entirely accurate record of the afternoon.

Halifax: Moss; Heaton, Wood, Butler, Sharp; Murrell, Johnston; Fleming, Kaye, Baldwinson, Tangata, Grady, Grix. Subs: Maher, Moore, Cooper, Fairbank.

Salford: Evalds; Olpherts, Welham, Sau, Chamberlain; Lui, Hastings; Murray, Wood, Tasi, McCarthy, Flanagan. Subs: Burgess, Nakubawai, Burke, Lussick.

Referee: Thomas Grant

Attendance: 2,555