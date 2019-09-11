Halifax hooker Moore slapped with four game suspension after red card

Halifax hooker Brandon Moore will miss the start of the 2020 Championship season after being banned for four matches by the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee.

Moore was red carded for dissent by referee Tom Grant in the closing stages of last weekend’s final-day 14-8 Championship defeat by third-placed York.

The Cumbrian was subsequently hit with a Grade D charge of questioning the integrity of a match official.

Moore, who was also fined £250, is currently Fax’s only frontline hooker following the departure of the long-serving Ben Kaye.

Coach Simon Grix, who predicted in his post-match Press conference that Moore’s likely suspension would ‘hurt’ his side, currently has just Welsh rookie Curtis Davies as a specialist option although Fax are known to be actively seeking a replacement for Kaye.

Moore will be permitted to count one pre-season game towards his ban, meaning he will miss the opening three league fixtures.