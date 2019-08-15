Halifax low on confidence ahead of trip to Swinton Lions

HALIFAX BOSS Simon Grix admits his struggling side are low on confidence and Swinton Lions will strive to capitalise on that this Sunday.

Halifax have failed to win any of their last four games and have just one victory in their last 10 outings.

They were edged out 20-18 at home to Sheffield Eagles on Sunday and also pushed Toulouse close in a 30-22 loss.

But Grix admitted: “What I’m saying in the press recently has been very repetitive.

“We started well against Sheffield and had 10, 15 minutes where we were faster, stronger and the better side.

“But then we had spells where we came up with too many unforced errors and it’s a common theme.

“We are a bit down on confidence and motivation is an issue although it shouldn’t be.

“Not challenging for the top five and not in danger of relegation, we’re in that strange area in between.

“I can’t say there’s nothing to play for but it is a difficult situation and we need to get out of it and finish this season on a high.”

Fax won 18-16 against Swinton when they faced each other at The Shay in March.

The Lions - whose prolific winger Matty Ashton has joined Warrington Wolves for 2020 - led 16-6 going into the final stages.

But they conceded two late tries and lost out after Steve Tyrer landed the match-winning conversion from close to the touchline.

Grix recalled: “We nicked it off them last time and they were rightly aggrieved. They are really good with the ball and we’ll need to play a lot better than we did against Sheffield.

“If we play like that again we’ll struggle; Swinton can score points and it will be far from easy for us.

“It’s a bit of a cup final in its own right as if they win they go equal with us (in eighth) and I do know they enjoy beating us.

“They’ve ruined our season before in the past so we need to go there, play well and finish strongly.”

Grix hopes to see Ben Kaye, pictured right, and Elliot Morris return from injury but will assess them at training on Thursday before making any decisions.