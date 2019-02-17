Halifax RLFC 20 Batley Bulldogs 18: Halifax hold off Batley fightback to claim second-straight win

Halifax survived a second-half fightback from Batley Bulldogs to bank their second win of the Championship season.

The home side led 18-0 at the break but failed to score a try in the second half as Batley scored three converted tries of their own.

James Saltonstall is congratulated by Kevin Larroyer after marking his 100th appearance with a try. PIC: Simon Hall.

A Steve Tyrer penalty goal settled matters as Halifax held on for their second-straight win of the season.

Halifax started the game with real intent and gave their raucous home support plenty to cheer in the opening quarter.

The hosts were finding it easier to make yards while Batley struggled to mount any pressure in the opposition half.

James Saltonstall marked his 100th career appearance with a try when he opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes.

Steve Tyrer scored his 100th Halifax try in the first half. PIC: Simon Hall.

Kevin Larroyer's grubber wasn't dealt with by Dave Scott and Saltonstall kicked ahead before gathering to score for the fifth game running against the Bulldogs.

Moments later Steve Tyrer scored his 100th try for Halifax to double the lead.

The centre jumped between Wayne Reittie and Dom Brambani to catch and ground Scott Murrell's high crossfield kick.

Batley improved as the first half wore on and should have opened their account just after the half hour.

Paul Brearley looked certain to score but lost the ball inches before the whitewash.

The visitors continued to put Halifax under more pressure but Richard Marshall's side kept them out before extending their lead with the final action of the half.

Shaun Robinson intercepted Joe Taira's pass and raced 90 metres to slide over on the left.

Tyrer landed a brilliant conversion from the touchline to maintain his 100 per cent record with the boot.

Batley started the second half in determined fashion, scoring twice inside the opening seven minutes to reduce the deficit to six points.

Paul Brearley strolled over for the Bulldogs' first before Jack Downs grounded from James Brown's clever pass.

The Bulldogs continued to dominate the second period but failed to create any more opportunities as the clock ticked on.

Things got worse for Halifax as they were reduced to 12 men with 13 minutes to go when Larroyer was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle on Johnny Campbell.

With just under 10 minutes to go, however, Batley were penalised for an offside just over 30 metres from the posts.

Tyrer - with only six points between the sides - opted to kick for goal and duly added the two points to extend the lead.

The Bulldogs refused to give in and reduced the deficit to just two points six minutes from time.

Alistair Leak broke the line and passed to the supporting Danny Yates who stepped round Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e to slide over next to the posts.

Scott's conversion reduced the deficit to just two points.

But Halifax held out in the final minutes to secure victory.

Halifax: Laulu Togaga'e, Sharp, Tyrer, Saltonstall, Robinson, White, Murrell, Fairbank, Moore, Kavanagh, Larroyer, Grady, Grix. Subs: Fleming, Barber, Davies, Calcott.

Batley Bulldogs: Scott, Reittie, Wood, Smeaton, Campbell, Yates, Brambani, Gledhill, Leak, Everett, Manning, Downs, Brearley. Subs: Brown, Hemingway, Taira, Tomlinson.

Referee: Matthew Rossleigh